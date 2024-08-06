Mather Group LLC. Grows Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Copart were worth $587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CPRT. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Copart during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 528 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 477.7% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 595 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in shares of Copart during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Copart during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Copart Trading Down 2.5 %

Copart stock traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.66. 7,147,963 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,492,681. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.52. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.41 and a 12-month high of $58.58. The firm has a market cap of $47.79 billion, a PE ratio of 34.97 and a beta of 1.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Copart had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 33.33%. Copart’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Copart from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

About Copart

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

