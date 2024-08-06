Mather Group LLC. Grows Position in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Linde were worth $2,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LIN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Linde by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,796,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,434,406,000 after purchasing an additional 141,322 shares during the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group boosted its stake in Linde by 655.7% in the fourth quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 5,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Portfolio Design Labs LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,897,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on LIN shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on Linde from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Linde from $475.00 to $477.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $495.00 to $516.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Linde has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $484.18.

Linde Price Performance

Shares of LIN traded up $2.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $445.66. 1,527,579 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,986,922. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $439.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $440.21. The stock has a market cap of $214.22 billion, a PE ratio of 34.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.94. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $361.02 and a 12 month high of $477.71.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. Linde had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.57 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Linde plc will post 15.49 EPS for the current year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a $1.39 dividend. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 43.13%.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

