Mather Group LLC. Has $1.53 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 22.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2,000.0% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 424.0% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSEARCA IWO traded up $3.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $260.74. 898,794 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 477,523. The stock has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $267.66 and a 200-day moving average of $261.84. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $203.42 and a one year high of $291.61.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.