Mather Group LLC. Has $1.96 Million Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 116.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,235 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,517 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IBM. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at $26,000. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IBM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded International Business Machines to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.93.

International Business Machines Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE IBM traded up $3.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $186.72. The company had a trading volume of 3,632,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,431,698. The stock has a market cap of $172.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.71. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $135.87 and a 12-month high of $199.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $176.89 and its 200 day moving average is $180.38.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.27. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.59% and a net margin of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $15.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.65%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Further Reading

