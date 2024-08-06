Mather Group LLC. Has $426,000 Stock Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1,125.0% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Digital Realty Trust

In related news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.26, for a total value of $90,156.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,604.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of DLR traded up $4.16 on Tuesday, reaching $148.63. 1,333,883 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,919,364. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $46.44 billion, a PE ratio of 41.49, a PEG ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.59. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.94 and a 52-week high of $162.58.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($1.43). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 135.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Argus lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.44.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

