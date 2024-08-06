Mather Group LLC. Has $436,000 Stock Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,323 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter valued at $7,770,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 191,469 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $75,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,759 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 13,230.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 18,662 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,571,000 after purchasing an additional 18,522 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,002,632 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,170,007,000 after purchasing an additional 104,740 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 142.3% in the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 29,628 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,724,000 after buying an additional 17,399 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Performance

Shares of WST traded up $2.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $304.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 711,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,131. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $22.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.17, a PEG ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.00. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $265.00 and a 1-year high of $415.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $319.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $353.55.

Insider Activity at West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $702.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.36 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 18.25% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Silji Abraham sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.78, for a total value of $595,404.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $946,030.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

