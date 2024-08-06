Mather Group LLC. Has $539,000 Stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 18.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 936.7% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,019,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $227,660,000 after purchasing an additional 35,538 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 204.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 195.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,988,000 after purchasing an additional 11,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 1st quarter valued at $102,117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Avery Dennison

In other news, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.95, for a total transaction of $608,850.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 304,114 shares in the company, valued at $61,719,936.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Avery Dennison news, insider Ryan D. Yost sold 584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.31, for a total value of $129,245.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,939.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.95, for a total transaction of $608,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 304,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,719,936.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,583 shares of company stock worth $5,602,703. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AVY traded up $3.35 on Tuesday, hitting $205.62. 505,343 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 454,543. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $220.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.82. Avery Dennison Co. has a one year low of $165.21 and a one year high of $233.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.02, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.88.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 33.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. Research analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $218.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $262.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $230.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.96.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

