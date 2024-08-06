Mather Group LLC. Increases Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 124.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,444 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,661 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $3,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in General Electric by 98.7% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 5,347 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656 shares during the last quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC grew its position in General Electric by 18,354.4% during the second quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 51,857 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,244,000 after buying an additional 51,576 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in General Electric by 1.6% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 15,080 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,397,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in General Electric in the second quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in General Electric by 11.2% in the second quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,163 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on GE shares. Bank of America raised their target price on General Electric from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen raised shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on General Electric from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on General Electric from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.71.

Insider Transactions at General Electric

In related news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 45,309 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total transaction of $7,377,211.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 112,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,391,821.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Stock Performance

GE stock traded up $3.83 on Tuesday, hitting $162.19. The company had a trading volume of 5,055,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,112,696. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. General Electric has a 12-month low of $84.42 and a 12-month high of $177.20. The stock has a market cap of $177.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.25.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.21. General Electric had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Electric will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 36.72%.

General Electric Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Articles

