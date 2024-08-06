Mather Group LLC. Purchases 1,054 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 24.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bfsg LLC increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 110.5% during the first quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 766.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 234 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

CNI traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $111.68. 1,067,637 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,091,687. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $119.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.03. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $103.96 and a 1-year high of $134.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.09). Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Canadian National Railway’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.614 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 39.07%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CNI. StockNews.com downgraded Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $127.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.35.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

