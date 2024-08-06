Mather Group LLC. Purchases 169 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 11.3% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 16,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 42.3% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 2.9% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 6.8% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 224,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,839,000 after acquiring an additional 14,277 shares during the period. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at Packaging Co. of America
In other news, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total value of $1,177,680.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,077,128.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total value of $1,177,680.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,077,128.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Karen E. Gowland purchased 300 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $182.06 per share, for a total transaction of $54,618.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,766.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
Packaging Co. of America Price Performance
NYSE:PKG traded up $4.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $196.61. 785,081 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 627,871. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Packaging Co. of America has a 1 year low of $143.82 and a 1 year high of $201.99. The company has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $186.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.09.
Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.06. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.50%.
Packaging Co. of America Profile
Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.
