Mather Group LLC. Raises Stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 108.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in ASML were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ASML. First PREMIER Bank raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 4.2% in the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of ASML by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in ASML by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. grew its stake in ASML by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 4,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ASML by 4.7% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ASML. Barclays raised shares of ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on ASML from $1,172.00 to $1,202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,147.80.

Shares of ASML stock traded up $22.66 on Tuesday, reaching $843.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,994,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,235,062. The firm has a market cap of $332.64 billion, a PE ratio of 43.71, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.52. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $563.99 and a 52-week high of $1,110.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $994.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $952.54.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 49.93% and a net margin of 26.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 20.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th will be paid a $1.8732 dividend. This represents a $7.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 29th. This is a boost from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.50%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

