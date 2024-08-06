Mather Group LLC. Raises Stake in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,713 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Cencora were worth $659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cencora in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new stake in Cencora during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Cencora during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cencora in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Cencora in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.12, for a total value of $2,388,900.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 285,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,323,746.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,859,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.12, for a total transaction of $399,991,976.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,418,171 shares in the company, valued at $5,252,836,945.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.12, for a total transaction of $2,388,900.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,323,746.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,337,283 shares of company stock valued at $1,476,300,791 in the last quarter. 15.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Cencora stock traded down $1.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $239.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,150,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,396,652. Cencora, Inc. has a 12 month low of $171.65 and a 12 month high of $247.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.65. The stock has a market cap of $47.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.45.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.16. Cencora had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 266.60%. The company had revenue of $74.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cencora, Inc. will post 13.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Cencora’s payout ratio is currently 22.32%.

COR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Cencora from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cencora from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Cencora from $236.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Cencora from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Cencora in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.63.

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

