Mather Group LLC. Reduces Holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Mather Group LLC. lowered its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,930 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC. owned about 0.12% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $4,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 102.3% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000.

Shares of ISTB stock traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $48.07. The stock had a trading volume of 438,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,076. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $45.37 and a one year high of $48.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.34. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.07.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a $0.1549 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This is an increase from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

