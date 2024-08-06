Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Quent Capital LLC

Quent Capital LLC reduced its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 362 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

MDLZ stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.46. The company had a trading volume of 7,452,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,282,342. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.75. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.75 and a fifty-two week high of $77.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.53.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.45 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 10.97%. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 59.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDLZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Mondelez International from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.06.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

