NetMind Token Trading 31.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (NMT)

NetMind Token (NMT) traded up 18.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 6th. One NetMind Token token can now be purchased for approximately $2.32 or 0.00004132 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NetMind Token has a total market capitalization of $88.64 million and $2.33 million worth of NetMind Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, NetMind Token has traded down 31.7% against the dollar.

NetMind Token Token Profile

NetMind Token launched on April 15th, 2023. NetMind Token’s total supply is 147,571,163 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,239,502 tokens. The official website for NetMind Token is power.netmind.ai. NetMind Token’s official Twitter account is @netmindai. NetMind Token’s official message board is netmind.ai/blog.

Buying and Selling NetMind Token

According to CryptoCompare, “NetMind Token (NMT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. NetMind Token has a current supply of 147,571,163 with 33,450,208 in circulation. The last known price of NetMind Token is 1.96997814 USD and is down -10.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 53 active market(s) with $2,945,475.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://power.netmind.ai.”

