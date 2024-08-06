ONUS Self Reported Market Cap Tops $50.07 Million (ONUS)

ONUS (ONUS) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. ONUS has a total market capitalization of $50.07 million and approximately $1.05 million worth of ONUS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ONUS coin can now be purchased for $0.52 or 0.00000901 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ONUS has traded up 4.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ONUS Profile

ONUS’s genesis date was October 28th, 2021. ONUS’s total supply is 97,106,390 coins. The official website for ONUS is onuschain.io. ONUS’s official message board is goonus.io/en/newsroom. ONUS’s official Twitter account is @onuschain.

Buying and Selling ONUS

According to CryptoCompare, “ONUS (ONUS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. ONUS has a current supply of 97,106,390 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ONUS is 0.50136413 USD and is up 1.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $737,584.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://onuschain.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ONUS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ONUS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ONUS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

