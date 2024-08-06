Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stock Holdings Increased by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 90.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 23,989 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $2,129,927,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 239,209,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,886,849,000 after acquiring an additional 11,099,024 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 104,246,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,985,783,000 after acquiring an additional 8,473,686 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 68,506,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,972,300,000 after purchasing an additional 8,298,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $172,902,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PFE traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $29.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,998,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,017,730. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $166.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -497.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.69. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.20 and a 1-year high of $37.19.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.14. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 4.66% and a positive return on equity of 8.31%. The business had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is -2,800.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.58.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

