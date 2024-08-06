ResMed (NYSE:RMD) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on ResMed from $204.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 price target on shares of ResMed in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on ResMed from $238.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.70.

Get ResMed alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ResMed

ResMed Price Performance

NYSE:RMD traded up $3.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $218.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,079,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,067,513. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.66. ResMed has a one year low of $132.24 and a one year high of $225.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.05. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 21.79%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that ResMed will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Witte Jan De sold 360 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.29, for a total transaction of $78,584.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,519 shares in the company, valued at $1,641,322.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Witte Jan De sold 360 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.29, for a total transaction of $78,584.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,519 shares in the company, valued at $1,641,322.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 14,683 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.97, for a total value of $2,833,378.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 440,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,060,983.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,726 shares of company stock worth $16,843,287 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ResMed

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RMD. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in shares of ResMed by 3.7% during the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 4.5% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,291 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 214 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 1.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,188 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in ResMed by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 902 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 54.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ResMed Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.