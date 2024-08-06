Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) Price Down 25.1% This Week

Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. Rocket Pool ETH has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion and approximately $16.72 million worth of Rocket Pool ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rocket Pool ETH token can currently be bought for about $2,744.79 or 0.04843794 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Rocket Pool ETH has traded down 25.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Rocket Pool ETH Profile

Rocket Pool ETH’s total supply is 504,189 tokens. Rocket Pool ETH’s official website is rocketpool.net. Rocket Pool ETH’s official message board is medium.com/rocket-pool. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool ETH is https://reddit.com/r/rocketpool/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rocket Pool ETH’s official Twitter account is @rocket_pool and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Rocket Pool ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rocket Pool ETH has a current supply of 504,206.35446715. The last known price of Rocket Pool ETH is 2,781.45390175 USD and is up 6.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 99 active market(s) with $18,072,062.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rocketpool.net/.”

