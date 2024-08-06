SingularityNET (AGIX) One Day Volume Hits $2.00 Million

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 26.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $484.34 million and approximately $2.00 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 37.9% lower against the dollar. One SingularityNET token can currently be bought for about $0.40 or 0.00000713 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About SingularityNET

SingularityNET (AGIX) is a token. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,376,451,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,211,306,168 tokens. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,376,451,173.9665115 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.40256282 USD and is up 1.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 263 active market(s) with $2,248,672.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

