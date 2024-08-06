SOLVE Price Hits $0.0090 on Exchanges (SOLVE)

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. One SOLVE token can now be purchased for about $0.0090 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. SOLVE has a market cap of $6.61 million and $183,600.76 worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SOLVE has traded 42.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000711 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000872 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About SOLVE

SOLVE uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 25th, 2017. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 734,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for SOLVE is https://reddit.com/r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @solve_care. SOLVE’s official website is solve.care. The official message board for SOLVE is medium.com/solve-care.

SOLVE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SOLVE is a cryptocurrency on the Ethereum blockchain, integral to Solve.Care’s global healthcare platform. It transforms healthcare by decentralizing services, using Ethereum smart contracts for secure automation. SOLVE drives payments, scheduling, and healthcare coordination within the platform. Patients, doctors, and caregivers benefit from transparent, secure transactions. It also incentivizes health goal adherence and rewards quality medical services. The Solve.Care Foundation, led by Pradeep Goel, an IT and healthcare entrepreneur, developed SOLVE and the platform, based in the United States. Revolutionizing healthcare through blockchain technology.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOLVE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SOLVE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SOLVE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

