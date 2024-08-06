Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Has $54,000 Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First Citizens Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 30.8% during the first quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 12.1% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:OEF traded up $1.74 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $250.48. The stock had a trading volume of 353,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,266. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $193.00 and a 52 week high of $275.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $263.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $249.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.04.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

