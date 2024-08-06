Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Tactile Systems Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TCMD traded up $1.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.14. The stock had a trading volume of 455,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,394. The company has a market capitalization of $312.21 million, a PE ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.18. Tactile Systems Technology has a 1 year low of $9.69 and a 1 year high of $21.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. Tactile Systems Technology had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The business had revenue of $61.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.10 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tactile Systems Technology will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Tactile Systems Technology

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CFO Elaine M. Birkemeyer sold 3,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.68, for a total transaction of $41,600.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,515.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CFO Elaine M. Birkemeyer sold 3,041 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.68, for a total value of $41,600.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,295 shares in the company, valued at $838,515.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director William W. Burke sold 2,500 shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $35,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,338.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,859,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,897,000 after purchasing an additional 788,535 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $8,687,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,370,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,254,000 after purchasing an additional 9,863 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the first quarter worth about $171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

About Tactile Systems Technology

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices to treat underserved chronic diseases in the United States. It offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema in the home setting; and Entre Plus System, a portable pneumatic compression device for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers.

