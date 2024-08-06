TerraClassicUSD Price Reaches $0.0147 (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 6th. In the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded 22.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be purchased for $0.0147 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges. TerraClassicUSD has a market capitalization of $82.08 million and approximately $6.43 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.17 or 0.00037337 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00006659 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00013489 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00008699 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001541 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00004405 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000098 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Profile

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 8,958,165,452 coins and its circulating supply is 5,579,069,823 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

