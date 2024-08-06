Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Bought by Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc

Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 27.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,273 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Tesla were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 190 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on TSLA. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $222.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Tesla from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. China Renaissance upgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 5th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Tesla from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.30.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,350,652.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total value of $14,597,425.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,696,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded up $1.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $200.64. 72,794,377 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,719,555. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.61. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.80 and a 1-year high of $278.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $639.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 2.31.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $25.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.38 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

