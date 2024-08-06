The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Acquired by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 101.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 93,558 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,023 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $5,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.4% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 92,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,879,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 9,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management now owns 5,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Coca-Cola Price Performance

KO stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.05. 12,967,125 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,084,187. The stock has a market cap of $293.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.59. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $51.55 and a one year high of $69.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.83.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.92% and a return on equity of 43.62%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Coca-Cola

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In other news, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 38,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total transaction of $2,667,443.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 38,653 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total transaction of $2,667,443.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Cola Co Coca sold 598,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.00, for a total transaction of $553,722,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,883,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,742,280,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 879,212 shares of company stock worth $571,892,119 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.