The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont decreased its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,260 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 128.9% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Kraft Heinz

In other news, insider Cory Onell sold 4,076 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $146,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 143,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,182,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KHC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.58.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KHC traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.82. The stock had a trading volume of 7,265,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,095,206. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.27. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $30.68 and a 12-month high of $38.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $42.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.53.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.05. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 7.30%. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Kraft Heinz’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.87%.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

