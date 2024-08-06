The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Sold by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. trimmed its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,226 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Williams Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in Williams Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Debbie L. Pickle sold 38,200 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $1,513,102.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,392,840.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Williams Companies Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of NYSE WMB traded up $1.59 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.83. The stock had a trading volume of 9,940,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,619,592. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.49 and a fifty-two week high of $45.10. The company has a market cap of $52.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.01.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 27.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Williams Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Williams Companies from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Argus upgraded Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, US Capital Advisors downgraded Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.08.

View Our Latest Stock Report on WMB

About Williams Companies

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.