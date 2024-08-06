Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH cut its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 747 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,275.0% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 55 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of TMO stock traded up $4.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $602.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,316,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,567,578. The company’s fifty day moving average is $565.80 and its 200 day moving average is $568.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.60 and a fifty-two week high of $622.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.80 billion, a PE ratio of 39.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.77.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $5.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.50 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.15 EPS. Research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TMO has been the subject of several research reports. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price objective (up previously from $600.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $664.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $550.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $618.94.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TMO

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $617.21, for a total transaction of $6,172,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,420,473.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $617.21, for a total value of $6,172,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,420,473.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $602.09, for a total transaction of $3,793,167.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,816 shares in the company, valued at $74,548,375.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,084 shares of company stock worth $19,767,092 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.