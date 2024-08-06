Thompson Investment Management Inc. Takes Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 215.9% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 126.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.46. 1,018,183 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,061,523. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.66. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $38.05 and a twelve month high of $52.39.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

