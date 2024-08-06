Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Makes New Investment in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PLTR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 196,834,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,529,164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029,317 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 14,571,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,284,000 after buying an additional 1,980,495 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,829,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580,548 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,063,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,283,000 after acquiring an additional 403,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 31.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,877,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413,417 shares in the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock traded up $2.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,343,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,024,922. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 225.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 2.71. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $13.68 and a one year high of $29.83.

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $678.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.23 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 8.28%. Palantir Technologies’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PLTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Argus assumed coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.54.

In other news, Director Peter Thiel sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.78, for a total value of $103,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,733,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,944,727.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider David A. Glazer sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total transaction of $2,642,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 298,012 shares in the company, valued at $8,749,632.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Thiel sold 5,000,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.78, for a total transaction of $103,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,733,625 shares in the company, valued at $326,944,727.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,450,229 shares of company stock valued at $242,366,525 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

