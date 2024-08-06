Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Grows Stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,048,077,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,243,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,940,789,000 after acquiring an additional 2,526,701 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,787,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 229.6% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 932,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,066,000 after buying an additional 649,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 322.7% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 761,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,232,000 after buying an additional 581,131 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMC stock traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $217.15. 1,411,781 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,695,374. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $213.69 and a 200 day moving average of $206.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.02 and a 52-week high of $227.63. The company has a market cap of $107.00 billion, a PE ratio of 27.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.94.

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.01. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 33.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.815 per share. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. This is an increase from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 41.37%.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 10,265 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.41, for a total value of $2,324,098.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,625,035.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Stacy Mills sold 4,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.77, for a total transaction of $925,882.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,925.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 10,265 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.41, for a total transaction of $2,324,098.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,625,035.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,904 shares of company stock worth $6,607,149. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

MMC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $189.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $211.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America upped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $236.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.25.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

