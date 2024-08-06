Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Has $888,000 Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH decreased its holdings in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,302 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 474 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Shell were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SHEL. Woodstock Corp grew its position in Shell by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 139,452 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,066,000 after acquiring an additional 3,868 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Shell in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Stokes Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Shell by 5.2% during the second quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 4,260 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shell by 1.8% in the second quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,949 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Shell by 10.4% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,373 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shell Stock Down 0.4 %

SHEL stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.68. 6,474,334 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,205,278. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.52 and its 200 day moving average is $69.07. The firm has a market cap of $220.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Shell plc has a twelve month low of $60.13 and a twelve month high of $74.61.

Shell Announces Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $75.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.62 billion. Shell had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 5.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.688 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Shell’s payout ratio is presently 50.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SHEL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on Shell in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Shell from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Shell from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Shell to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Shell from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.40.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

