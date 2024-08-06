Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Purchases 122 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,373 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Tesla were worth $667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Davis R M Inc. lifted its stake in Tesla by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 6,991 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 281 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 869 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $113,236.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total transaction of $14,597,425.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,696,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $113,236.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at $11,350,652.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TSLA. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $248.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $205.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “underperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.30.

Shares of TSLA stock traded up $1.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $200.64. 72,794,377 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,719,555. The firm has a market cap of $639.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 2.31. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.80 and a fifty-two week high of $278.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.61.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $25.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.38 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

