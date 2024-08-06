Trust Co. of Vermont Boosts Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of PM traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $114.19. 6,274,484 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,443,429. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.23 and a 12-month high of $119.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.43. The company has a market cap of $177.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.58.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 113.32% and a net margin of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.80.

Insider Transactions at Philip Morris International

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.01, for a total value of $2,260,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 158,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,906,095.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

