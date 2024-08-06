Trust Co. of Vermont Cuts Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Trust Co. of Vermont reduced its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 595 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7,161.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 548,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,910,000 after buying an additional 540,500 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 3,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

TIP stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.35. 2,114,579 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,021,451. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $101.74 and a 52-week high of $109.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $107.02 and a 200-day moving average of $106.68.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

