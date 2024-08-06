Trust Co. of Vermont Has $1.09 Million Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Trust Co. of Vermont trimmed its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,940 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UPS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,218,714 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,568,798,000 after purchasing an additional 178,394 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 87.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,152,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,854,180,000 after acquiring an additional 8,475,698 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,607,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,510,517,000 after acquiring an additional 980,317 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,128,322,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,671,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $991,556,000 after purchasing an additional 406,248 shares during the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $170.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. HSBC upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $156.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.95.

United Parcel Service Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE UPS traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $124.50. 5,549,945 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,287,482. The firm has a market cap of $106.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.42 and a 1-year high of $184.33.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 35.27%. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William R. Johnson bought 5,000 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $128.61 per share, for a total transaction of $643,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $663,627.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

