Trust Co. of Vermont Has $1.24 Million Stock Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Trust Co. of Vermont lessened its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,071 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 1,099 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the first quarter worth $29,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in eBay in the first quarter worth $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in eBay by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 732 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 200.0% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 600 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

eBay stock traded up $1.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.92. The company had a trading volume of 4,489,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,749,416. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.25. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.17 and a 12-month high of $57.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. eBay’s payout ratio is 21.51%.

In other eBay news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total value of $52,110.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,126 shares in the company, valued at $1,962,109.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total transaction of $52,110.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,126 shares in the company, valued at $1,962,109.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Julie A. Loeger sold 7,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total transaction of $402,109.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,837,197.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,488 shares of company stock worth $565,910. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

EBAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of eBay from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, eBay currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.65.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

