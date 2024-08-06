Trust Co. of Vermont Has $1.75 Million Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Trust Co. of Vermont reduced its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,803 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 53,456 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after buying an additional 5,312 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 35,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RKL Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after buying an additional 6,109 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BMY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.79.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Down 0.6 %

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.31. The stock had a trading volume of 15,640,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,979,146. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.90 billion, a PE ratio of -15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.44. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $39.35 and a fifty-two week high of $63.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.54 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 12.51% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently -77.42%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

