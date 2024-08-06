Trust Co. of Vermont Has $2.13 Million Stock Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,439 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,825 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Corteva were worth $2,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CTVA. Capital International Investors increased its position in Corteva by 2.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 26,437,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,648,000 after buying an additional 678,722 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Corteva by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,236,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,293,000 after buying an additional 2,141,428 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Corteva by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,815,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,133,000 after buying an additional 310,012 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Corteva by 7.2% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,145,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,409,000 after buying an additional 617,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harris Associates L P increased its position in Corteva by 87.1% during the fourth quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 9,011,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,841,000 after buying an additional 4,194,981 shares during the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Corteva in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Corteva from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Corteva from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Corteva from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Corteva from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Insider Transactions at Corteva

In other news, insider Samuel R. Eathington sold 31,686 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.64, for a total transaction of $1,826,381.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,104,144.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Samuel R. Eathington sold 31,686 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.64, for a total transaction of $1,826,381.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,104,144.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Cornel B. Fuerer sold 39,736 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total transaction of $2,281,243.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 126,628 shares in the company, valued at $7,269,713.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Price Performance

Shares of Corteva stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.20. The company had a trading volume of 3,654,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,430,958. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $35.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.03. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.22 and a 1-year high of $58.76.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.09. Corteva had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 7.30%. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. Corteva’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.01%.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

See Also

