Trust Co. of Vermont Has $2.76 Million Holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 1.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 50,265 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $2,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canoe Financial LP increased its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2,035.4% during the fourth quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 42,808,439 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,766,281,000 after buying an additional 40,803,711 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter worth $1,478,898,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 46,469,553 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,017,384,000 after buying an additional 10,415,591 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter worth $184,389,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 31.7% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 9,102,035 shares of the bank’s stock worth $549,550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188,263 shares during the period. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,785,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,872,934. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $53.52 and a 52 week high of $65.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $98.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.82.

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Free Report ) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The bank reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.15. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The business had revenue of $10.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.90 billion. Equities analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 67.73%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. National Bank Financial cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Scotiabank raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

