Trust Co. of Vermont Has $686,000 Stock Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 24.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,549 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 23.3% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 566 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. IMPACTfolio LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter worth $51,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the second quarter valued at about $340,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 596 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on NXPI shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $291.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 target price for the company. Mizuho upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $265.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $294.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Julie Southern bought 146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $257.54 per share, for a total transaction of $37,600.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 11,297 shares in the company, valued at $2,909,429.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other NXP Semiconductors news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,548 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.75, for a total transaction of $2,357,111.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,052,891.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Julie Southern acquired 146 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $257.54 per share, with a total value of $37,600.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,297 shares in the company, valued at $2,909,429.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock traded up $1.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $236.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,854,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,266,646. The stock has a market cap of $60.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.49. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $167.21 and a 52 week high of $296.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $269.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $251.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.38. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 35.65% and a net margin of 21.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were given a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.40%.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

