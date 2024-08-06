Trust Co. of Vermont Has $949,000 Stock Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Trust Co. of Vermont cut its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,664 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 597 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $291,045,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 58.8% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,613,854 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $352,563,000 after purchasing an additional 597,571 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. now owns 1,140,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $259,133,000 after purchasing an additional 279,628 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2,750.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 270,483 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $61,478,000 after buying an additional 260,993 shares during the period. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,567,000. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock traded down $2.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $225.67. 666,162 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 724,330. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.41, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.05. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12-month low of $191.97 and a 12-month high of $238.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.38.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 15.39%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 14.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is 57.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.83, for a total value of $421,660.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,188,448.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LH. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $213.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group lifted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.15.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Biopharma Laboratory Services (BLS).

