Trust Co. of Vermont Increases Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJG. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 361,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,281,000 after buying an additional 28,359 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,841,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 12,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 5,308 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 194,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,649,000 after purchasing an additional 20,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 112,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,206,000 after purchasing an additional 15,528 shares in the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AJG. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $282.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $272.00 to $286.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Bank Of America (Bofa) increased their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $264.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $274.44.

In related news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.45, for a total value of $2,634,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 93,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,693,168.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 8,710 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total transaction of $2,482,959.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,654,772.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 10,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.45, for a total transaction of $2,634,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 93,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,693,168.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,210 shares of company stock valued at $17,911,529. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AJG traded up $2.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $281.27. 772,521 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 851,258. The company has a market capitalization of $61.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.72. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12 month low of $215.37 and a 12 month high of $290.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $264.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $250.80.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 48.58%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to entities and individuals worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

