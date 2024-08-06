Trust Co. of Vermont Sells 12,797 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Trust Co. of Vermont lessened its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,797 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 10,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 4.6% during the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.6% during the first quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 5,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.1% during the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.7% during the first quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Gonzalo Uribe sold 1,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total transaction of $250,695.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,377 shares in the company, valued at $1,038,976.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Doug Cunningham sold 3,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.82, for a total value of $524,431.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gonzalo Uribe sold 1,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total value of $250,695.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,038,976.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,312 shares of company stock worth $6,106,519. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock traded up $1.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $139.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,077,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,195,787. The company has a market capitalization of $46.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $138.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.89. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $116.32 and a 52 week high of $145.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.25. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 223.55% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is presently 89.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America raised Kimberly-Clark from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HSBC lifted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.67.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

