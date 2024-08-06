Trust Co. of Vermont Trims Stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Trust Co. of Vermont trimmed its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,794 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CapWealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 2.7% in the first quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,105 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,503 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 2.6% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 0.8% in the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,911 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on OXY shares. Stephens dropped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.31.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OXY traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.13. The company had a trading volume of 8,988,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,940,560. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $55.04 and a 12 month high of $71.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.16.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 17.50%. Occidental Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 24.04%.

Insider Activity at Occidental Petroleum

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 765,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.28 per share, for a total transaction of $46,168,391.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 252,333,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,210,688,275.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 4,656,747 shares of company stock valued at $278,664,028. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Further Reading

