UGI (NYSE:UGI) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Several other research firms have also commented on UGI. Mizuho boosted their price objective on UGI from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on UGI from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

NYSE:UGI traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $24.28. 1,734,502 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,240,481. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.55 and its 200-day moving average is $24.06. UGI has a twelve month low of $20.19 and a twelve month high of $26.15. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of -59.22 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American National Bank acquired a new stake in UGI in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of UGI by 99.7% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of UGI by 100.0% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in UGI during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in UGI during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

