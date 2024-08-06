Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Position Increased by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,183 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VO. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Financial Perspectives Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 174.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $3.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $240.96. 611,252 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 592,135. The stock has a market cap of $62.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $194.79 and a 1-year high of $254.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $244.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $242.00.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.