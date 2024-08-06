Versant Capital Management Inc Grows Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 352.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 652 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $66,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PM. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.8% in the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.6% in the first quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC now owns 17,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 4.1% during the first quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 2,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 4.7% during the first quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 5.1% during the first quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Philip Morris International

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.01, for a total transaction of $2,260,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 158,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,906,095.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PM traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $114.19. The stock had a trading volume of 6,274,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,443,429. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.43. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.23 and a twelve month high of $119.06. The firm has a market cap of $177.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.58.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 113.32% and a net margin of 9.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 101.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on PM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.80.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

