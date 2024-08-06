Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Holdings Increased by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,935 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VRTX. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 423 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 288.2% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 132 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $432,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 3,688 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 625 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 1,565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.00, for a total transaction of $715,205.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,374 shares in the company, valued at $55,467,918. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 7,073 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.00, for a total transaction of $3,168,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,920,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 1,565 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.00, for a total value of $715,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,374 shares in the company, valued at $55,467,918. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 53,423 shares of company stock worth $25,528,865. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VRTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $505.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Argus lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $465.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $480.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $472.00 to $509.00 in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $485.91.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.5 %

VRTX stock traded down $2.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $474.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,626,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,220,707. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $479.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $440.12. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $340.68 and a 12 month high of $510.64. The company has a market capitalization of $122.39 billion, a PE ratio of 30.78 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported ($12.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($12.54) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 2.36% and a negative net margin of 4.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

See Also

